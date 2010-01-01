TATIANA LEON is a Jewelry Designer and a womens / menswear stylist based in New York. She has 8 years of experience in the industry, having served as an editorial assistant for Vogue Magazine, as well as work for reputable fashion and jewelry brands in the industry such as Lanvin and Jacob&Co.

After studying Fashion Business at Marangoni Institute in Paris, Tatiana became passionate about fashion and jewelry design. She is very much inspired by the manner in which fashion, styling, and art direction can enhance and elevate any given environment.