TATIANA LEON is a Jewelry Designer and a womens / menswear stylist based in New York. She has 8 years of experience in the industry, having served as an editorial assistant for Vogue Magazine, as well as work for reputable fashion and jewelry brands in the industry such as Lanvin and Jacob&Co.
After studying Fashion Business at Marangoni Institute in Paris, Tatiana became passionate about fashion and jewelry design. She is very much inspired by the manner in which fashion, styling, and art direction can enhance and elevate any given environment.
I'm available for projects as well as potential employment opportunities.
Use the form to inquire about rates and availability, or just to say hi.
Email / IG / Jewelry Website
tlizbethleonz@gmail.com
@tatillz
316 Mott st New york NY 10012
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.